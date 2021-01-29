Johnson Controls Unveils Ambitious Sustainability Commitments, Accelerates Vision for a Healthy, Sustainable Planet

"Sustainability is at the heart of our business and fundamental to everything that we do as a company" Tweet this

New ESG Commitments

The launch of the new commitments will enable Johnson Controls to deliver quantifiable efforts to reduce carbon emissions, drive climate-focused innovation and work closely with customers and suppliers to meet sustainability goals as well as measurable impact against its three key OpenBlue healthy building pillars: healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet. These commitments are:

Environmental Sustainability Commitments:

Set science-based targets consistent with the most ambitious 1.5°C Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change scenario

Reduce Johnson Controls' operational emissions by 55 percent and reduce customers' emissions by 16 percent before 2030

Achieve net zero carbon emissions before 2040, in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Race to Zero and Business Ambition for 1.5°C criteria

Invest 75 percent of new product development R&D in climate-related innovation to develop sustainable products and services

Achieve 100 percent renewable electricity usage globally by 2040

Customer and Supply Chain Commitments:

Double annual avoided emissions by 2030 through customer use of Johnson Controls OpenBlue digitally enabled products and services

Create a supplier sustainability council with cohorts of suppliers, and their tier-one suppliers, and provide suppliers with training on sustainability best practices and OpenBlue digital tools in order to meet ambitious, public sustainability goals

Weight sustainability equal to other key metrics in supplier performance evaluations and provide a preference for suppliers with excellent sustainability ratings

Social and Governance Sustainability Commitments:

Intends to double the representation of women leaders globally and minority leaders in the United States within five years

within five years Launch an initiative to educate the next generation of diverse sustainable building industry leaders, in partnership with HBCUs

Include sustainability and diversity goals in senior leaders' performance assessments, which are linked to executive compensation to drive accountability

Launch an initiative focused on underserved markets and increase Johnson Controls' spend with women and minority owned businesses

"Our commitments reinforce the urgency to make positive changes that will improve the health of our planet, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to our own," said Katie McGinty, vice president & chief sustainability, government and regulatory affairs officer at Johnson Controls. "We are excited to step up the role we play and will continue to innovate and uncover new pathways to meet our goals which will contribute to healthier people, healthier places and a healthier planet."

OpenBlue Support for Customer Sustainability Initiatives

Johnson Controls is committed to supporting its customers' sustainability and carbon reduction efforts through its OpenBlue platform. The OpenBlue Enterprise Manager can deliver up to 30% energy savings in buildings and a corresponding drop in CO 2 emissions. Notably, the platform was recently used to identify over $100,000 in savings after just 30 days for a large customer portfolio. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform facilitates real-time monitoring, benchmarking and analysis of energy consumption and demand. It also enables customers to produce indoor environmental quality reports to help achieve healthy building and wellness certifications.

Education Initiative to Diversify the Buildings Workforce and Train Future Sustainability Leaders

The way in which buildings are designed, managed and maintained has a significant environmental and social impact on building occupants. As such, Johnson Controls, in partnership with HBCUs, will launch an initiative to develop and implement an educational program that will support the training and education of more than one thousand sustainability champions from HBCUs and selected universities around the world in environmental sustainability, energy equity, healthy building practices and building decarbonization solutions. The company's nine global OpenBlue Innovation Centers will also provide the students with support in the application of digital tools to improve new and existing buildings.

As a leader in the buildings space for 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability and is ranked in the top 12 percent of climate leadership companies globally by CDP and was named one of Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Recently George Oliver has been named Chairman of the Business Roundtable Energy and Environment Committee where he is driving policies that preserve the environment and maximize sustainable energy options. Johnson Controls is taking significant steps to drastically improve its environmental impact while empowering customers and future generations to consume less energy, conserve resources, and identify pathways to achieving healthy, net zero carbon communities.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc