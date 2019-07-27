Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (DBD); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) ("Diebold Nixdorf ") on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between May 4, 2017 through July 4, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 3, 2019. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

The complaint charges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company's services business and operations; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Diebold's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

