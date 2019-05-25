Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., NIO Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) [click here to join this action]

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) [click here to join this action]

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Other OTC: RBGLY) [click here to join this action]

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. ('' Beazer'') (NYSE: BZH).

On May 2, 2019, Beazer reported a fiscal Q2 2019, net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million compared to net income of $11.6 million in Q2 2018. During Q2 2019, an impairment charge on certain California assets totaling $147.6 million was recorded. Following this news, shares of Beazer stock fell 12.1% on May 3, 2019.

NIO Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

In September 2018, the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 183 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") at $6.26 per share. However, since the IPO, NIO stock has plummeted, on May 24, 2019, the stock closed at $3.86.

Less than one year after the IPO, a class action lawsuit was filed alleging that the Registration Statements were false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Other OTC: RBGLY) ("Reckitt").

Reckitt recently disclosed that it has set aside a provision of $400 million in case it is charged regarding U.S. criminal charges brought against drugmaker Indivior, which Reckitt owned until 2014. On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an indictment asserting criminal charges against Indivior in connection with the Company's conduct in marketing the opioid dependence treatment Suboxone Film (the ''Indictment''). The charges included one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. According to the Indictment, Indivior executives were aware that Suboxone Film was carelessly overprescribed by several doctors, but Indivior nevertheless continued to target those doctors in their tailored marketing.

