Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of National General Holdings Corp., Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Zillow Group, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) ("National General") and certain of its officers.

In August 2017, a bipartisan group of US senators sent a list of questions to the CEO of National General. The inquiry was regarding a reported investigation by the California Insurance Commission that alleged Wells Fargo and National General improperly charged consumers for auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with Wells Fargo. Following this news, the price of National General's shares plummeted.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World") and certain of its officers.

A securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Camping World from March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Camping World's business, operations and financial condition. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose, among other things, that the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; that the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; that the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and that the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Camping World Class A common stock was artificially inflated.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Camping World continuously holding shares before March 8, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Camping World harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) ("Zillow") and certain of its officers.

A securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zillow from November 17, 2014 to August 8, 2017, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zillow's co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act; and (2) as a result, Zillow's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Zillow continuously holding shares before November 17, 2014 , you may have standing to hold Zillow harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

