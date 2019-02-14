Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of TrueCar, Inc. and SITO Mobile, Ltd.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) [click here to join this action]

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) [click here to join this action]

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) ("TrueCar") and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of TrueCar from February 16, 2017 through November 6, 2017, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements by making risk statements regarding TrueCar's reliance on USAA's website without alerting the public that the risk had already come to fruition and by falsely representing that USAA would be a key driver of unit and revenue growth in 2017.

If you are a long-term shareholder of TrueCar continuously holding shares before February 16, 2017 , you may have standing to hold TrueCar harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO )

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) ("SITO") and certain of its officers.

A securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SITO from August 15, 2016 and January 2, 2017, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that Defendants statements and omissions related to, in particular, the 2016 presidential election and the material negative impact that it had on the company's sales and revenues. Defendants also omitted to tell investors that they were, and had been, misappropriating funds from the company through illicit expense reimbursement requests, cash withdrawals, and credit card charges. On January 30, 2019 Judge Esther Salas granted-in-part and denied-in-part defendants motion to dismiss.

If you are a long-term shareholder of SITO continuously holding shares before August 15, 2016 , you may have standing to hold SITO harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

