Johnson Matthey announces manufacturing capacity for key components in Green Hydrogen

JM announces new capacity to produce products that enable 10s of MWs of green hydrogen production

Ability to scale up to multi-GW production with market growth

Dedicated manufacturing capacity for catalyst coated membranes – a critical component used in green hydrogen production

New capacity is co-located at JM facility in Swindon, UK – also the centre of JM fuel cell expertise making similar components

Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken the next major step in its plans to commercialise technologies to enable production of zero carbon 'green' hydrogen, announcing new manufacturing capacity for the production of catalyst coated membranes. This capacity is co-located with JM's cutting edge plant in Swindon, UK, where high performance fuel cell components including membrane electrode assemblies, catalyst coated membranes, and fuel processor catalysts are produced at scale.

Hydrogen has the potential to significantly contribute to the fight to tackle the climate crisis by decarbonising industries that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy industry, heavy mobility, aviation and shipping. This is a critical step in helping societies meet their ambitious net zero targets.

JM specialises in catalyst coated membranes which sit at the heart of electrolyser units and enable the green hydrogen production process, creating hydrogen through the electrolysis of water with no harmful emissions.

The new capacity enables JM to produce components now, initially for tens of megawatts of hydrogen production – enough to power several thousand homes. The largest electrolyser units in operation in the world today range from 10 to 20 MW. As such, the new capacity puts JM in a position to work with world scale projects, with a roadmap to scale to multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity in line with customer demand as the market continues its anticipated growth.

Commenting, MD Green Hydrogen, Eugene McKenna said:

"This is a significant step on our journey to commercialising this important technology which will help societies reach net zero. This new capacity demonstrates our ability to scale rapidly, recognising the growth potential in green hydrogen and strong fit with the group's core strengths. Locating at our Swindon site, where our fuel cell experts have been developing and producing similar technologies for many years, enables us to leverage the strong overlap to drive the performance and dramatic cost reduction needed for large scale adoption of green hydrogen."

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

