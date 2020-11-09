Johnstone Partners Expands National Practice with New York and Los Angeles offices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnstone Partners is pleased to announce its expansion with the hires of Andrew Friedman in New York and Emily Ibarra in Los Angeles. These new hires will expand the firm's national risk management and claims adjusting practices.

Andrew Friedman joins Johnstone Partners as an Adjuster, with six years of claims experience. He will bring his expertise to client matters related to recall/contamination, product liability, event cancellation, film & entertainment and all other complex claims. Based in New York, Mr. Friedman is a graduate of Towson University.

Emily Ibarra joined Johnstone Partners in March to establish the company's Los Angeles office. Ms. Ibarra brings firsthand experience in the event production and music and entertainment industry to her practice, which is focused on film & entertainment, event cancellation and product recall claims. Emily is a graduate of Wesleyan University.

"By expanding Johnstone Partner's footprint to New York and Los Angeles, we are able to expand our services while still providing the highest level of service and intelligence to our clients," said Founder Bill Johnstone.

Mr. Friedman and Ms. Ibarra join an experienced and dedicated team led by Bill Johnstone. Mr. Johnstone, who has worked as an executive in international claims management for three decades, established Johnstone Partners in 2015 to provide a more personalized and hands-on client experience to his book of business. The scope of the business is global in nature and has grown its client base substantially in its first five years.

About Johnstone Partners

Johnstone Partners, a boutique claims adjusting firm, is a global leader in product recall/contamination, product liability, film & entertainment, event cancellation, political risk, E&O/D&O, and TPA services. Johnstone Partners serves its clients with innovative thinking, best-in-class service and an in-depth understanding of their respective businesses. To learn more about Johnstone Partners, visit www.johnstone-partners.com

Media Contact

Katie Rosenthal

781-640-5777

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnstone Partners

Related Links

http://www.johnstone-partners.com/

