Join At-Home Postpartum Depression Study for Maternal Mental Health Month

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, new mom Bari Kaplan struggles with postpartum depression (PPD). Often undetected, the hidden disease affects 1 out of 7 mothers, and is the No. 1 cause of maternal mortality from suicide. Inspired to help others, for May's Maternal Mental Health Month, Kaplan is participating in the Mom Genes Fight PPD research study, from her home. (See Kaplan's video.)

Conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), the research study works to identify a genetic marker that may indicate why some women get PPD and others don't. With these scientific findings, researchers may be able to determine women with the greatest risks of PPD, who may go undiagnosed or delay treatment.

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, co-principal investigator for the study and chair of the UNC Department of Psychiatry, noted, "May is Maternal Mental Health Month, and one small way that women can make a big difference is to join the Mom Genes Fight PPD research study." Meltzer-Brody, who also serves as director of the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders, continued, "We're providing mail-in spit kits with paid postage, so it's easy to do from home, even during this pandemic. And, the study isn't limited to new moms, any woman who's ever had a baby, and experienced postpartum depression symptoms, could potentially qualify." (See Meltzer-Brody video)

How to Participate

Women who have had PPD symptoms can visit www.MomGenesFightPPD.org to download an app to see if they are eligible. They will take a brief and validated clinical assessment. Women who meet the study-inclusion criteria and consent to participate are mailed a spit kit to provide a saliva sample. Paid postage is included.

About Mom Genes Fight PPD

Mom Genes Fight PPD is a global collaboration between UNC researchers and an international group of academic clinicians and scientists committed to understanding the interaction of genes and the environment. It is aimed at predicting which women are at risk for PPD. UNC has a goal of enlisting 100,000 mothers to participate in the study.

Creation and promotion of the Mom Genes Fight PPD campaign is a pro bono effort by WONGDOODY, the global experience and design platform for Infosys. For more information about the Mom Genes Fight PPD research study, visit the website , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Disclaimer : Mom Genes Fight PPD is not designed for the diagnosis and treatment of PPD, and women seeking treatment should contact their obstetrician or gynecologist.

