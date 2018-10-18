Join Data Intensity at Oracle OpenWorld 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Signature Sponsor of Oracle OpenWorld 2018, Data Intensity invites attendees to join their campaign #FindDI. Throughout the event, Data Intensity will be taking part in Theater Sessions, Breakout Sessions and the Scavenger Hunt, as well as hosting a variety of workshops and demos at our booth #1007.

Using the hashtag #FindDI, we are asking Oracle OpenWorld attendees to interact with us on social media to let us know if they are attending any of our speaking sessions or booth activities. Each day, Data Intensity will be monitoring their social channels to select a handful of lucky winners to collect a prize from our booth for sharing their experience digitally.

"Oracle is one of our most strategic partners and core to the ongoing success our business, remarks Data Intensity's Founder & President, Brian Stefano. "As such, we have developed a very broad and deep set of capabilities across their cloud, applications, database, and infrastructure offerings. Data Intensity has invested heavily in the alignment of our two organizations to deliver world-class, end-to-end Oracle solutions to drive real transformation and business outcomes for our customers."

Be sure to mark your calendars and not miss the following Data Intensity Theater Sessions:

James Anthony , CTO: The Robots are Coming – Oracle ADWC and Data Intensity a customer success story - Monday, October 22 at 11:00 am - 11:20 am

, CTO: The Robots are Coming – Oracle ADWC and Data Intensity a customer success story - at June Manley , CMO: Digital Transformation: The Future of Business and IT- Tuesday, October 23 at 10:45 am – 11:05 am .

Find out what Data Intensity has planned for Oracle OpenWorld by visiting our event page now, and make sure to stop by our booth #1007 to speak to our experts and get your questions answered.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

