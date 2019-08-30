Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale for its Wednesday Night Live! Fall Series on Homelessness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale will be hosting a series of special events tackling the topic of homelessness in the Fort Lauderdale community, as part of its Wednesday Night Live! Fall Series beginning Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and continuing every Wednesday for eight weeks in the church's Fellowship Hall (451 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33301) at 6:30 p.m.

"We are calling upon the Fort Lauderdale community to join us for honest discussions on how God is calling us to respond to homelessness in our community," said Rev. Nicholas B. Merchant, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "All are welcome to attend and hear from both church and community leaders who are tackling homelessness on the front lines, and what we all can do to make a difference."

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Wednesday Night Live! Fall Series on Homelessness will be held at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the church's Fellowship Hall on the following eight-week schedule:

Session 1 - September 11, 2019 : Rev. Nicholas B. Merchant , First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale . Topic: What Does the Bible Tell Us About Homelessness?

: Rev. , First Presbyterian Church of . Topic: What Does the Bible Tell Us About Homelessness? Session 2 – September 18, 2019 : Simeon Rodgers, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale . Topic: How God Communicates His Desires and How We Listen for Them.

Simeon Rodgers, First Presbyterian Church of . Topic: How God Communicates His Desires and How We Listen for Them. Session 3 – September 25, 2019 : Kathleen Cannon, Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Broward County . Topic: The Role of the United Way.

Kathleen Cannon, Chief Executive Officer, United Way of . Topic: The Role of the United Way. Session 4 – October 2, 2019 : Lilly Gallardo, Director of Social Services, the Salvation Army. Topic: The Role of the Salvation Army.

Lilly Gallardo, Director of Social Services, the Salvation Army. Topic: The Role of the Salvation Army. Session 5 – October 9, 2019 : Bob Swindell , Chief Executive Officer, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. Topic: The Role of the Business Community.

, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. Topic: The Role of the Business Community. Session 6 – October 16, 2019 : Rev. Dr. Ben Sorensen , City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner. Topic: How the City Sees its Role in Addressing Homelessness.

: Rev. Dr. , Commissioner. Topic: How the City Sees its Role in Addressing Homelessness. Session 7 – October 30, 2019 : Rev. Dr. Ted Greer , Chief Executive Officer, Hope South Florida . Topic: The Role of Hope South Florida .

Rev. Dr. , Chief Executive Officer, . Topic: The Role of . Session 8 – November 6, 2019 : Rev. Nicholas B. Merchant , First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale . Topic: Call to Action, How We Can Make a Difference.

For more information about the Wednesday Night Live! Fall Series on Homelessness, the weekly worship schedule, or the diverse array of ministries and service opportunities, please visit firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200, or visit the Church's Facebook page.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With more than 1,100 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children's choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit firstpres.cc.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke, (954) 732-0754 (or)

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://firstpres.cc/

