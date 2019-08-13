Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale for Rally Day: Get Fed!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale will kick-off the fall season by hosting its annual Rally Day celebration on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Neumann Center (451 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301). All are invited to see Where Faith Comes Alive during this free family-friendly event that will feature live music, a water slide and balloon artist for the kids, and BBQ for all to enjoy.

"This year's event theme is Get Fed!," said Mona Petersen, Director of Adult Education and Small Groups. "We look forward to welcoming families and friends from the entire community to partake in outdoor fun and learn more about the variety of ministries we offer for kids and adults of all ages."

Rally Day festivities begin with one unified worship service in the Sanctuary featuring the Cathedral and Kirk Singer choirs, full brass, and the Contemporary Worship team at 11 a.m. Immediately following the worship service, all are invited explore a variety of ministries with opportunities for engagement in Spiritual Formation, Missions, and Music. How are you going to get fed and grow in this next ministry year? First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale invites all members and nonmembers to come together and connect in fun, fellowship, and outreach!

For more information about First Pres Rally Day: Get Fed!, the weekly worship schedule, or the diverse array of ministries and service opportunities, please visit firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200 or visit the Church's Facebook page.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With more than 1,100 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children's choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit firstpres.cc.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke, (954) 732-0754 (or)

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://firstpres.cc

