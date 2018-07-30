Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale for Rally Day on September 9, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale will kick off the fall season by hosting its annual Rally Day celebration on Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon. Members and non-members are invited to partake in this free event featuring informational booths from the Church's ministries and programs. There will be fun for everyone, including a dunk tank, live music, family-friendly crafts, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy and a petting zoo!

"Rally Day is one of our most exciting events because we can welcome new members to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and show them the myriad programs we have to offer," said Mona Petersen, Director of Adult Spiritual Formation Ministry, Small Groups and Women's Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "Congregation members, both new and old, can gather on Rally Day to enjoy fellowship and learn about Christian Education opportunities and all of the wonderful programs that we have planned for the upcoming year."

Everyone is invited to Fellowship Hall, located at 451 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, directly across from the Sanctuary, to explore display tables featuring the Church's ministries including; the Adult Activity Center, Adult Education Ministry, Women's Ministry, Youth Ministry, Children's Ministry, Missions and more!

"People of all ages can grow in their faith and with the Lord by getting involved in the numerous Christian Education and fellowship opportunities offered at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale," Petersen said.

Participants are invited to partake in Rally Day activities before, in between, or after worship services.

1st Traditional Worship Service



8:30 a.m., Chapel–in–the-Sky, located on the third floor of the Neumann Center, 451 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Contemporary Worship Service



9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall, 451 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

2nd Traditional Worship Service



11 a.m., Sanctuary, 401 SE 15th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

For more information about First Pres Rally Day, the weekly worship schedule or the diverse array of ministries and social programming, please visit firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200 or visit the Church's Facebook page.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With more than 1,800 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children's choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit firstpres.cc.

