Join Industrial Info for Our Global Industrial Predictive Analytics Using Machine Learning Webinar

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting a complimentary webinar on global industrial predictive analytics using machine learning. The webinar will be held Tuesday, January 29, at 9 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST). Join Shaheen Chohan, Industrial Info's vice president of Global Analytics, and Emeka Akpunonu, director of North America Analytics, for a discussion on Industrial Info's forecasting capabilities and its application of machine learning tools, aimed at enhancing strategic and tactical planning initiatives.

Going into 2019, the market will be shaped by increasing levels of uncertainty, resulting in the need to adopt shorter corporate strategic planning cycles, more regular health checks on the market and a greater emphasis on leveraging "big data."

Join us as we answer these and many other questions:

Better predicting of industrial project completion probabilities

Improved estimations around announced project schedules

Application of Industrial Info's analytics to predict refinery turnarounds and maintenance activity

Long-to-midterm forecasting of future industrial activity

Industrial Info's Global Market Intelligence (GMI) Database Platform contains comprehensive information on capital and maintenance projects globally. Coverage spans the entire life of the project, from the early planning stages through RFQs and bidding, to project completion. In addition, unconfirmed project reports provide basic information on projects that we are in the process of verifying and/or still researching. Information can be filtered in multiple ways and can be as broad or narrow as you want, allowing you to access the data you need to find the opportunities you want.

Industrial Info's market analytics products provide a valuable input to support your go-to-market planning to help validate and stress test your existing assumptions on the current and future industrial project investment trends.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

