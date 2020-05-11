Join Keurig Dr Pepper in Honoring Healthcare Heroes During National Hospital Week

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Hospital Week, May 10 through 16, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) is encouraging consumers to express their thanks and appreciation to healthcare workers on social media. For every post of gratitude that includes #FuelingtheFrontline, the Company will provide a cup of coffee to a hospital worker, up to one million cups.

The campaign is part of the Company's Fueling the Frontline initiative that has donated Keurig brewers and coffee to thousands of breakrooms in more than 350 hospitals across the country, with more than two million cups of coffee and other beverages donated since the COVID-19 crisis began. A special program feature was a two-week Keurig mobile truck tour in April that visited hospitals in the Dallas Fort-Worth area near the Company's Plano, Texas co-headquarters location, providing hospital workers and local first responders a unique moment outside to enjoy a cup of coffee and other beverages provided by Keurig Dr Pepper.

"We are proud to support the healthcare community tirelessly working on the frontline of this pandemic to care for those in need. This campaign provides an opportunity to share our gratitude for their courage and sacrifice. We are honored to donate coffee and beverages, giving these brave medical workers a moment to relax and recharge before heading back into the fight," said KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort.

To launch the campaign, Keurig Dr Pepper today unveiled a video across its Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and Laughing Man social media channels, recognizing frontline healthcare workers for their resilience and compassion during these challenging times.

The Company has also recognized its own frontline employees, who continue to manufacture, distribute and restock retail shelves, with financial incentives and enhanced benefits, as well as a free Keurig brewer and coffee as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication during this crisis. The Company also enabled its office employees to gift a Keurig brewer and coffee to an essential worker of their choosing. In other relief efforts, Keurig Dr Pepper donated $250,000 to the National Restaurant Associations' Employee Relief Fund to provide cash grants to U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and 5,000 meals to the Together Without Hunger campaign – a Panera, Feeding America and DKMS initiative.

To learn more about how Keurig Dr Pepper is supporting its communities, employees and customers during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.keurigdrpepper.com/en/covid.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

