Join Miss United States For Nanodropper's Virtual Women's Eye Health Event, Seeking Donations for Prevent Blindness

SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 2 out of every 3 people on Earth living with blindness or vision problems are women?

Nanodropper is teaming up with none other than the reigning Miss United States to raise awareness for Women's Eye Health and Safety Month, and help raise money for Prevent Blindness.

On Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (2 p.m. EDT), Nanodropper CEO Allisa Song will moderate "Breakfast With Tiffany" — a discussion about eye health in the beauty industry. The event is free for anyone to attend, and will be hosted via Zoom. Throughout the event, we encourage anyone who attends to donate to Prevent Blindness using this link. Register for the event by clicking here.

Prevent Blindness is one of the oldest eye health nonprofits in the country — its mission is to prevent blindness and preserve sight.

"Our mission is to increase access to vision-saving medications with our device, the Nanodropper adaptor," said Nanodropper CEO Allisa Song. "We also focus on educating the community about eye health. Prevent Blindness provides great information on a variety of eye health topics, and a free listing on resources for those in need of eyecare services."

Special guests for the event include the reigning 2020 Miss United States, Tiffany Rea, along with the reigning Mrs. United States, Caitlyn Schollmeier. Tiffany and Caitlyn will share some unique insight into their journey with eye health. Tiffany suffers from dry eye and wears glasses along with many of her fellow pageant contestants.

"Many of us opt to not wear our glasses during competitions," Tiffany says. "A lot of girls either put in contacts or suffer through events without their glasses. As we can all remember growing up, there is a certain stigma around kids who wear glasses. It's important for the world to realize that it's not only ok to wear glasses if you need them — it's great for your overall health!"

Dr. Allison Jarstad, a DO ophthalmologist with SoCal Eye, and Dr. Megan Matocha, an OD optometrist for Twenty20 Vision Center in Texas, will serve as expert panelists answering questions from attendees about eye health.

"We thank Nanodropper for their support of our mission and services," said Jeff Todd, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage everyone to make their vision and eye health a priority today to save vision for years to come."

To register or learn more about Nanodropper's virtual women's eye health event, click here.

