Join Oil Company CEOs, Experts to Discuss Growing Oil & Gas Production and Booming U.S. Petroleum Exports - Feb. 27-28, 2019 at EnerCom Dallas

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its storied history, West Texas's Permian Basin will pass a major milestone in March, when its production is forecast to exceed four million daily barrels (4 MMBOPD), according to U.S. Department of Energy projections.

The Permian now accounts for 48% of all unconventional oil output and is producing more than all the major basins combined when oil was just under $100 per barrel in June 2013.

To catch up on what independent oil and gas companies are planning, EnerCom invites you to hear live presentations from a full slate of exploration and production companies at its Texas-based oil and gas investment conference—EnerCom Dallas—on Feb. 27-28. But that's not all.

Besides C-level management team presentations by oil and gas companies developing assets in the Permian, Haynesville, Eagle Ford and other major North American shale plays, the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, the 2019 EnerCom Dallas conference features strong insight from energy industry leaders.

Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, brokerage firms and other investment community professionals who invest in the oil and gas sector should register online to attend the EnerCom Dallas investment conference .

- Register now for EnerCom Dallas, Feb. 27-28, 2019: matching oil & gas industry executives and buyside investment institutions

- Presenting company schedule is posted on EnerCom Dallas website

Presenters include leading independent E&Ps and oilfield service companies working in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Haynesville, Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and Canada.

EnerCom Dallas presenters include but are not limited to:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT)

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT)

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO)

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK)

CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF)

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE: GDP)

Razor Energy (OTCMKTS: RZREF)

Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ: LONE)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM)

The work-in-progress conference schedule of presenting companies is available on the website.

Online Registration for EnerCom Dallas

Buyside professionals and oil and gas company executives are encouraged to register now for the event through the conference website .

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. Last year's EnerCom Dallas conference featured over 500 investment community and oil and gas industry attendees.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom's legacy energy conference, The Oil & Gas Conference®, held each August in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2019.

The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. The conference offers healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees and presenters.

Conference Dates: Feb. 27-28, 2019

Conference Location: Tower Club Dallas, 1601 Elm Street, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75201

Who Attends EnerCom Dallas: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals will gather in Dallas for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings with Company Management: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Buyside investors may request meetings on the conference website registration page.

History and Sponsors: EnerCom, Inc. hosted its original energy-focused investment conference, The Oil & Gas Conference®, in 1996 in Denver. 2019 marks EnerCom's 24th year hosting oil and gas financial conferences. Since its founding, EnerCom has hosted oil and gas investment conferences in Denver, London, Dallas, Boston and San Francisco.

Sponsors of EnerCom Dallas are Netherland, Sewell & Associates; Drillinginfo; DNB Bank ASA; and Haynes and Boone.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is a nationally recognized management consultancy advising and serving energy-centric clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media and corporate communications and visual communications design. EnerCom's professionals have more than 170 years of industry and business experience and a proven track record of success. Headquartered in Denver, with senior consultants in Dallas and Houston, EnerCom uses the team approach for delivering its wide range of services to public and private companies, large and small, operating in the global exploration and production, OilService, capital markets, and associated advanced-technology industries.

EnerCom's upcoming oil and gas investment conferences include:

EnerCom Dallas – Feb. 27-28, 2019

EnerCom Denver (The Oil & Gas Conference®) – August 19-22, 2019

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com .

For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to info@nsai-petro.com.

About Drillinginfo

Drillinginfo delivers business-critical insights to the energy, power, and commodities markets. Its state-of-the-art SaaS platform offers sophisticated technology, powerful analytics, and industry-leading data. Drillinginfo's solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream markets, empowering exploration and production (E&P), oilfield services, midstream, utilities, trading and risk, and capital markets companies to be more collaborative, efficient, and competitive. Drillinginfo delivers actionable intelligence over mobile, web, and desktop to analyze and reduce risk, conduct competitive benchmarking, and uncover market insights. Drillinginfo serves over 5,000 companies globally from its Austin, Texas headquarters and has more than 1,000 employees. For more information visit drillinginfo.com

Contact Drillinginfo on the company website .

About DNB ASA

DNB is Norway's largest financial services provider, with total assets approaching $400 billion. The bank has for years been a major provider of capital to the oil & gas industry, growing up literally side by side with the highly prolific fields developed in the Norwegian Sector of the North Sea. The Oslo Energy Office maintains a global financing strategy and serves this market through multiple offices around the world including Houston, London and Singapore.

Energy Americas, based in Houston, comprises approximately 20 seasoned energy finance professionals. Aside from facilitating the bank's global business strategies, the office concentrates primarily on serving middle market and larger customers in the four principal oil & gas sectors — upstream, midstream, downstream and service — as well as in Power and Renewables. The bank offers a variety of financial products, from traditional oil & gas reserve financing, to longer-term capital markets transactions and merger/acquisition advisory services through its broker-dealer arm, DNB Markets, Inc. Ancillary service capabilities include cash management/depository services, as well as commodity and interest rate hedging.

For information on DNB's energy services, please visit the DNB energy website .

About Haynes and Boone

Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy-focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services to our clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. We serve energy clients from our offices in Texas, Colorado, New York, California, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai. We work as a team representing U.S. and foreign public and private companies engaged in the dynamic day-to-day work of finding and extracting oil and gas, and the banks, investment funds and other investors that support them.

Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the U.S. and international physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. With more than 600 attorneys, Haynes and Boone is ranked among the largest law firms in the nation by The National Law Journal, and our energy lawyers have been ranked by publications such as Best Lawyers in America, Chambers and Partners and Who's Who in Energy.

For more info, please visit www.haynesboone.com .

