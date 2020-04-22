Join SINGER® Sewing Brand in Celebrating "Sewstainability"

LA VERGNE, Tenn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small changes make a significant impact, and at SINGER® sewing brands, we plan on doing what we can to support our green initiatives. All SINGER®machine manuals can now be found online. This is part of the SINGER® Green Initiative in support of Earth Day's 50th Anniversary.

"One stitch won't make a garment, but with many stitches, something beautiful can be made. This is the sewing brand's way of saying thank you for helping us make a small "stitch" to reduce the amount of paper we consume," says CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl.

This year, SINGER® sewing brands eliminated over 1 million user manuals consisting of over 10 million sheets of paper annually*. SINGER® machine manuals can now be found online at http://manual.singer.com/ or www.singerdeutschland.de

Paper is not the only green initiative for SINGER®. Billions of pounds of textile waste are sent to landfills every year, and only 10-15% of donated clothing goes to secondhand outlets. Sewing is a great way to recycle, and upcycle used fabrics and apparel. SINGER® is asking you to become "Sewstainable" by asking our consumers to join us in an upcycling project.

Click the link below for a fun upcycling project in support of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day 2020. We encourage you to try it out and share to your social media pages and tag Singer Sewing Company @singersewingcompany and use the hashtags #sewstainable and #itstartswithastitch

ABOUT SINGER®

For almost 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

