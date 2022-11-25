Join SmartLedger for a luncheon in Washington DC

Re-imagine data integrity with blockchain infrastructure

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the inside scoop on how high-level government officials, technology decision-makers, innovators and policymakers see the role of emerging technologies such as blockchain by attending the upcoming symposium, ' Re-imagine data integrity with a blockchain empowered national infrastructure ' in Washington, DC.

The event, hosted by SmartLedger and sponsored by BSV Blockchain Association will also illustrate how these will fit into new and existing data and security paradigms.

Register for the December 9th educational blockchain luncheon and networking event in Washington DC here.

Other topics which will be discussed include data integrity , Internet of Things , IPv6 and cybersecurity . The event will also focus on how the BSV blockchain can be leveraged to help enterprises and governments in these areas .

The event is open to approximately 80 guest spaces and will focus on members from the US Justice and Intelligence communities, including:

Members of the US Congress

Members of the US Senate

Members of the intelligence community

Members of the Department of Justice

Members of various oversight committees

Members of government CISO communities

The event is scheduled to take place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on 9 December 2022. Find out more about entry to the event, the list of speakers and additional details at the official website here .

About SmartLedger:

Enterprise Blockchain Solutions & Bespoke App Development.

Specialized information, access, and expertise in the latest blockchain innovations and use cases.

A principle-centered company begins its journey with a strong desire to serve and a resolve to provide the best solutions. Creativity begins with the right focus. Our bespoke solutions have reached into countless industries, providing valuations that are quite impressive.

