Join Solidarity HealthShare in its Support of Relevant Radio's #FastforLife During the 47th Annual March For Life in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Solidarity HealthShare in its support of Relevant Radio's #FastforLife during the 47th Annual March For Life, the world's largest annual human rights demonstration to be held in Washington, D.C. January 24, 2020.

While hundreds of thousands of pro-life advocates march in the nation's capitol, you can support a culture of life from home. This Friday, join us in pray and fasting. Follow the link to complete the form to participate in #FastforLife.

"Solidarity HealthShare is a Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Woman health care sharing ministry. We are proud to support Relevant Radio's efforts to help end the brutal practice of abortion. We offer an ethical alternative to traditional health insurance which often pays for abortions, forcing its members to violate their consciences," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis.

An estimated 60 million innocent lives have been lost since the Supreme Court's Roe vs Wade decision legalizing abortion. The theme for this year's March is Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.

"The theme reflects a primary mission at Solidarity HealthShare to make abortion illegal, unthinkable. We are committed to keeping abortion out of health care and instead provide women with life affirming solutions including NaProTECHNOLOGY and natural family planning education," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.

Solidarity HealthShare is a community helping one another pay for health care expenses. It keeps costs low by negotiating reasonable pricing, on average saving members 60%. Members can keep their doctors.

Solidarity HealthShare is also sponsoring live broadcast coverage of the March For Life on Relevant Radio, including special live videos on their Facebook page.

Solidarity HealthShare is a health care sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming health care, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic health care culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

