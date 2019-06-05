Join Team Less Cancer June 9 In Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the annual Team Less Cancer bike ride will circle Traverse City with four different distances for cyclists of all abilities. Now in its seventh year, the ride attracts riders from places as far away as California, Utah, Virginia and Maine who are passionate about cycling and funding the work for cancer prevention. The ride raises crucial funds for Less Cancer and its efforts to prevent cancer.

From cycling enthusiasts to aficionados, this ride is open to riders of all experience levels. On June 9, there is a 15-mile ride, a 30-mile ride, a 60-mile ride, and a 100-mile ride. All rides begin at 7 a.m. at the Cowell Family Cancer Center, 217 S. Madison, Traverse City.

In speaking about the ride, Less Cancer Founder Bill Couzens said: "There are so many positives about this experience as it is powered on the grassroots level. The bike ride funds the work for cancer prevention, specifically the National Cancer Prevention Workshop. The workshop is produced on Capitol Hill and attended by legislators. It also includes programming that provides cancer prevention continuing medical education credits to physicians, nurses and public health professionals. The workshop is streamed live to a global audience of over 61,000 in over 45 countries."

For those who would still like to participate but are unable to ride in the event, Less Cancer has also made it possible to register to virtually "ride along" with the riders.

All the rides begin and end at the Cowell Family Cancer Center parking lot in Traverse City from 1:30-3:00 p.m. with the 32nd Annual Cancer Prevention & Survivors Picnic. This event is sponsored by Traverse City's Munson Healthcare.

Registration spots are still available for all of the rides. For more information on how to register or how to donate, visit www.lesscancer.org. To register directly, visit www.bikereg.com/lesscancer.

ABOUT LESS CANCER

Less Cancer, officially founded as Next Generation Choices Foundation, (501c3) have been pioneers in the work for cancer prevention, providing education, continuing medical education and policy since 2004. The organization are the founders of the National Cancer Prevention Day, the National Cancer Prevention Workshop and initiated the United States Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus. The organization often collaborates with universities, medical centers and both government and non-government organizations. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org.

