'Join The Fight With Light': New UV Tech Can Help Struggling Industries Return

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryptolights, a startup based in Phoenix, Arizona, is commercializing a new technology to offer cost-effective Far-UV products that can seamlessly integrate into people's lives. "This type of lighting will be integral to everyone's future," says Kryptolights co-founder Shey Godoy. "To have a device that continuously reduces the viral load in any occupied space is vital to building a pandemic-proof future."

Six years ago, a newly recognized spectrum of light showed promise to safely eradicate pathogens while in the presence of humans. Pioneered by Columbia University scientists, "Far-UV" (defined as the range of 207-230 nm on the light spectrum) was intended to prevent the spread of superbugs, like the current coronavirus (a strain of which is behind the COVID-19 infections) that has caused worldwide social and economic disruption. Research has accelerated during the pandemic and increasingly demonstrated the ability of this spectrum to continually disinfect occupied rooms and areas without penetrating human skin or eyes.

Join the Fight with Light

Deploying ultraviolet light in the effort to combat pathogens is not a new idea. For over 100 years, ultraviolet light has been actively utilized for the reduction of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in the air (primarily in HVAC systems) and in sterilizing drinking water. The influx of UV devices that have flooded the market with this pandemic is, however, new to the general public which has had very little experience with UV in daily life.

"Education and safety are our top priorities," continued Godoy. "It is very promising that the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) is proposing to raise its threshold value limits (TLVs) for Far-UV. When implemented, these guidelines will help businesses and people recognize the potential of Far-UV in their daily lives and how it can help everyone come closer to returning to a normal life."

The company is currently ramping up production to meet the needs of businesses worldwide and to limit the spread of superbugs. With the help of distributors across the country and world, Godoy plans to make this technology available to everyone and expects by next year that the "kryptonite to pathogens," Kryptolights , will be a household name.

