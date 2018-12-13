Join the "Power Your Dream" Activity to Win a Gift from Huntkey

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a professional provider of power solutions and smart home appliance, and a representative factory for many international brands based in Shenzhen, China.

Until today Huntkey has fans in many countries and people in Huntkey would like to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year Holiday with its fans all over the world. They are very excited to announce the online activity till December 31th 2018 in Philippines! To celebrate the amazing holidays, Huntkey is inviting everyone to visit Huntkey PH Facebook page to participate in the giveaway activity.

To be eligible, just follow 3 simple steps!

1) Like and follow Huntkey PH Facebook page.

2) Like the post and comment "Power Your Dream".

3) Share the post and tag 5 friends or family members, make sure your post is to public so that Huntkey staffs will be able to count all your entries.

Click here to visit Huntkey PH Facebook:

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit:

