Join Threshold Enterprises, Ltd. For the Launch of Source Pure™ By Source Naturals® at Cannabis World Congress Business Expo/CWCBE New York

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold® Enterprises, Ltd., an industry-leading distributor of nutritional supplements, and the manufacturer of the innovative brands Source Naturals® and Planetary Herbals®, is pleased to announce the launch of SourcePure® CBD collection. The core collection, on display at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo May 29th to June 1st at the Jacob Javitts Center in New York, responds to consumers' key concerns supporting Mood, providing Joint Relief and promoting healthy Sleep.

Unlike most CBD products on the market that come from hemp, SourcePure™ CBD is derived from terpenes-naturally occurring compounds in oranges. However, you cannot get CBD by just eating oranges. These natural terpenes are combined in a proprietary process called Cyclic Terpene Assembly to create professional-grade CBD. The company's proprietary technique produces CBD that is plant-based, non-psychoactive and 100% free of THC. SourcePure™ CBD is identical to CBD derived from hemp and is indistinguishable in structure and activity from all other CBD.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer a CBD that possesses distinct advantages over hemp-based forms of CBD," says Tom Grillea, CEO of Threshold Enterprises. "SourcePure™ CBD is non-psychoactive. Because it is 100% THC-free, it can't affect your cognitive abilities nor provide any THC that might be a signal in a drug test. These attributes are particularly important to law enforcement, military, people in the travel industry and educators."

The collection includes:

SourcePure™ CBD Mood : Contains KSM-66® ashwagandha** clinically shown to help promote a calm mood and serotonin production. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP $35.98

: Contains KSM-66® ashwagandha** clinically shown to help promote a calm mood and serotonin production. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP SourcePure™ CBD Relief : Contains a clinically studied dose of curcuminoids and herbs traditionally associated with comfort. Corydalis and willow bark have been shown to help relieve occasional minor discomfort related to everyday activities. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP $35.98

: Contains a clinically studied dose of curcuminoids and herbs traditionally associated with comfort. Corydalis and willow bark have been shown to help relieve occasional minor discomfort related to everyday activities. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP SourcePure™ CBD Sleep : Contains melatonin, an ingredient that promotes restful sleep as well as passionflower and lemon balm, herbs that have been traditionally used to provide sleep support. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP $35.98

: Contains melatonin, an ingredient that promotes restful sleep as well as passionflower and lemon balm, herbs that have been traditionally used to provide sleep support. 60 count veggie caps; MSRP SourcePure™ CBD: Pure CBD. 30 count veggie caps + 25mg liquid; MSRP $49.98

SourcePure™ CBD is odorless and tasteless. The company tests to insure its CBD is free of all heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, humic acid, microbiological contamination and any undesirable chemicals.

Available at: Select independent health stores as well as Clarks, Giant Eagle, select GNC stores, Green Acres, Jimbos, and Lassens.



To view the collection, please visit Threshold Enterprises Ltd. at:

Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo/CWCBE

Booth #157

Jacob Javitts Center, New York, NY

Wednesday, May 29th to Saturday, June 1st , 2019

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**KSM-66® is a registered trademark of Ixoreal Biomed Inc.

About Threshold Enterprises, Ltd.: For over 40 years, Threshold, committed to enhancing individual potential and empowering wellness worldwide, has provided superior quality dietary supplements and nutritional education. The company has grown to become a leading purveyor of natural health products, distributing over 18,000 items to over 6,000 independent retailers as well as major chains such as Whole Foods, Sprouts and Vitamin Shoppe. Threshold also manufactures award-winning Source Naturals and Planetary Herbals brands. For more information, please visit www.thresholdenterprises.com.

SOURCE Threshold Enterprises, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.thresholdenterprises.com

