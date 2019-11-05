Join UK's Leading Energy and Sustainability Practitioners This November at EMEX in London

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of energy and sustainability experts and practitioners will be on hand at EMEX to help you to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

What could happen if we all worked together as an industry to reduce our carbon footprint – to share best practice and to pass on our knowledge to others? Do you actually know what the easiest wins are in the battle against climate change? Are you aware of the latest regulatory and compliance changes? These questions and more will be answered at EMEX on the 27th and 28th November at ExCeL in London.

The Energy Management Exhibition (EMEX) is the event focused on professionals looking to create a low carbon, energy efficient and sustainable future for their organisation. It's a very effective way for assessing your best practices against other businesses, sourcing new ideas and identifying quick wins and areas of improvement.

EMEX is the only place where IEMA, IWFM, SOE, BEIS, Environment Agency, BRE, BSI, National Grid and The EMA have joined forces to provide professionals with practical knowledge, innovative solutions and insights from successful implementations of the latest energy-saving projects and low-carbon strategies.

EMEX will celebrate its 6th birthday with 120 leading suppliers and more than 100 speakers. There will be over 80 free-to-attend CPD-accredited seminars with leading experts and practitioners offering advice and sharing knowledge across five topical seminar theatres.

Theatre 1 Best practice, career and training

Theatre 2 Sustainability and climate change

Theatre 3 Built environment, technology and innovation

Theatre 4 Strategy, regulation and compliance

FPZ The Flexible Power Zone covering demand-side response and demand-side flexibility.

The Sustainability and climate change theatre, in partnership with IEMA, is providing learning about effective techniques and opportunities for change from leading professionals creating our low carbon sustainable future. It will explore a range of common challenges, work themes, opportunities visions and strategies, from company reporting to climate change adaptation.

Speakers include:

Lord Deben, Committee on Climate Change's Chairman

Dr Manfred Rudhart, Arriva Group's CEO

Simon Bimpson, Managing Director - Water, Energy and Utilities of Arcadis

James Dixon, head of sustainability for Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Jason Light, Strategy Lead – Environment for Eastleigh Borough Council

Sarah Handley, Carbon Neutral Programme Manager of Siemens plc

The Strategy, regulation and compliance theatre will be considering renewable technologies, energy storage, simplified taxes and security of supply. Speakers will explore the challenges of balancing energy demand with supply while reducing costs and meeting carbon targets. Grid modernisation is required to meet energy supply while disruptive technologies are empowering users to monitor and manage demand. The theatre will also bring together energy managers who will discuss the challenges and solutions to a successful implementation of an energy management strategy.

Speakers include:

Kathryn Dapre, Head of Energy and Sustainability for NHS National Services Scotland

Mike Denbigh, senior technical advisor for the Environment Agency

Gary Shanahan, Head of Business and Industrial Energy Efficiency, Tax and Reporting at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Jennifer Guest, Project Director - FRC Taxonomies, Financial Reporting Council

Martin Bilton, Engineering Manager (Utilities) of Gatwick Airport

Parthena Exizidou, Energy & Carbon Reduction Manager of British Antarctic Survey

Scott Armstrong, Group Head of Energy and Sustainability of Bourne Leisure Ltd

In the Built environment, technology and innovation theatre, speakers will be examining the future of heat networks; lighting energy and the environment; battery storage and the rise of the 'prosumer'. All of these are very hot topics for energy managers as we move into 2020.

Eleven case studies will be presented by experts sharing their learnings on projects such as how London Luton Airport achieved significant energy savings through optimising their HVAC systems – delivered by Michael Nagle, utilities manager for London Luton Airport; how retail is embracing real-time intelligent control with the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) across thousands of sensors and hundreds of locations; lessons learnt from the UK's first zero energy cost business park, called Armstrong Point; what declaring Climate Emergencies means in practice and how can we as professionals use this concept either directly or to supportively engage.

For visitors seeking answers about the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) regulations and ESOS compliance, EMEX offers numerous experts and government representatives who will be on hand to offer advice. We are now in Phase 2 of the ESOS compliance scheme. Large organisations in the UK must undertake assessments of energy use and energy efficiency opportunities once every four years. There are deadlines to meet before the deadline of 5th December 2019, and as ESOS is part of national regulations it won't be avoided by Brexit.

Same goes with SECR which came into force on April 2019. Although over 10,000 companies will need to start collecting data and reporting on their energy, emissions and energy efficiency measures, there has been little publicity on the regulations. If you have undertaken CRC reporting then the emission element is broadly similar, however around seven thousand companies in scope will not have reported before.

Energy managers with responsibility for large fleets may also be considering a switch to electric vehicles. UK Power Networks and UPS will present a case study about how they have deployed a radical new charging technology in London that overcomes the challenge of simultaneously recharging an entire fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) without the need for the expensive upgrade to the power supply grid.

Battery storage is another exciting development which is being accelerated by improving technology. Lord Redesdale will update the delegates with the recent changes in the regulation of battery storage and discuss the opportunities to generate revenue from hosting batteries on-site.

It is free to register for EMEX via the website: www.emexlondon.com.

