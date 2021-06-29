Join Us This Fourth Of July at The Water Club in New York City For A Prime View of The Fireworks!

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Club is a world-renowned New York City event venue. The massive party space (right on the East River) offers sweeping panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

The iconic event space remains a hallmark of classic American cuisine. For more than thirty five years The Water Club has strived to offer guests a unique, pretty and scenic oasis. The venue is located in the very heart of New York City. Your out of town friends and guests will love the very special location.

The Water Club - Private Events in New York City

In fact, along with the many wonderful features of The Water Club is that it is the only event space in NYC that has a private lot with complementary valet parking. Your guests, can drive right up to the front door!

It is perched directly on the East River, making it one of the most beautiful places to watch sunsets. Having a waterside party with great views and awesome food is a totally unique way to spoil your guests.

Among the many things that makes The Water Club so special is the three elegant private party rooms and a wonderful, seasonal classic American menu. Also, the wine list has been featured as one of the finest in the world by Wine Spectator.

Above the main floor is a rooftop event space that is also a fun, chic, place to host an outdoor party or business function.

It is one of the most talked about "wow" venues in Manhattan, and a great spot to have your wedding!

Looking for a New York Dock to park your yacht for a quick NYC layover?

Many of our customers have arrived on their personal yachts, and some just dock in town for an extended stay. Contact us today.

Follow us on Facebook @waterclubnyc

Follow us on Instagram @waterclubnyc

EVENT VENUE IN NEW YORK CITY

The experience of planning a wedding or event begins with a talented private events staff that will offer amazing options and personalized service. The menus are creative and carefully selected to accommodate any special requests. The elegant ambiance, amazing food, gracious service and unique location are why this amazing venue remains one of the most popular venues in New York.

When you are looking for a place to have a wedding, party, engagement, anniversary or business function, you need not look further. You will come away from your special event with great memories for a lifetime.

The Water Club has it all!

JOIN US FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY

Offering:

An American fare buffet

Open bar with premium liquors, wines, beer, and soft beverages

The best view of the fireworks in all of New York City

Reservations only.

Please email [email protected] or call (212) 545-1155.

We are also offering additional private rooms for the Fourth of July with a minimum of 50 guests attending.

Timing:

Starting 6:00 p.m.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:25 p.m.

We are excited for you to join us on this special holiday.

Happy Independence Day!

The Water Club in New York City.

Call: 212-683-3333

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Water Club