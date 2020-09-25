Join.law announces expanded web services product offering to help law firms accelerate into the digital age

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join.law, the original home of verified .LAW domain names available exclusively to the legal industry, announces its new and expanded website and product offering aimed at helping law firms and legal practices streamline and secure their digital assets and infrastructure.

"The legal industry is increasingly shifting its attention to security, efficiency, and productivity, where it concerns their web infrastructure and digital asset management. In the current digital landscape, finding a partner who can offer full-service turnkey solutions and expert support, rather than sourcing multiple vendors who may not align with a firm's long-term goals, is invaluable," says Anthony M. Beltran, CEO of 101domain.com, which acquired Join.law in late 2019.

Join.law customers now have access to an expanded list of domain name extensions beyond .law domains, including .com, .net, .org, .legal, .attorney, and many more, which allows them to consolidate all of their domain names from various vendors to one provider. Also newly available to customers are professional web hosting solutions with migration services, SSL certificates by Sectigo®, and DNS security, web application firewalls, a global content delivery network, and DDOS protection from leading web infrastructure and security firm Cloudflare®.

To boost productivity and digital collaboration that is seen as a necessity now, customers are able to sign up for Google's G Suite - an integrated suite of secure, cloud-native collaboration and productivity apps which includes Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Google Drive, Meet video-conferencing and much more, which scales seamlessly with the customer's practice.

Customers will benefit from dedicated account managers, transparent pricing and terms, and a customized suite of solutions designed to address the various needs and challenges that law practices face in managing their digital transformation.

About Join.law

Join.law is the largest provider in the world of .LAW domain names, which are exclusive to licensed legal practitioners, serving over 3,500 law firms and legal practitioners globally. Launched in 2015, Join.law's mission is to meet the digital and web presence needs of law practitioners as the leading professional web services provider built specifically for the legal industry by legal professionals.

About 101domain.com

Founded in 1999, 101domain is a worldwide and ICANN accredited domain registrar and an established name in web services. Catering to retail customers as well as corporations of all sizes, 101domain provides Domain Names, Hosting, Google G Suite, Sectigo SSL Certificates, Cloudflare DNS Services, and Corporate Brand Services. Acquired by Afilias in 2015, 101domain continues to focus on innovation and providing superior professional and technical services to its customers worldwide. The 101domain mission is to provide a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and web presence provider with the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom

