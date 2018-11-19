Joint Listening Sessions & Call for Comments on United States - United Kingdom Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is partnering with the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) to hold 14 listening sessions across the United States to gather information for use in USITC's upcoming report to the United States Trade Representative.

On October 16, the U.S. Trade Representative notified Congress of the Administration's intention to enter into negotiations with the United Kingdom (U.K.) for a U.S.-U.K. Trade Agreement.

The report to the U.S. Trade Representative will discuss trade-related barriers that U.S. small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face exporting to the U.K. either directly or through supply chains and other identified barriers.

Interested U.S. SME exporters are invited to participate in listening sessions which will be held the week of Dec. 3-9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, California; San Diego, California; Los Angeles, California; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, South Carolina; and Salt Lake City, Utah and Jan. 9, 2019 in New York City, New York.

To register, simply visit the USITC announcement and click on the registration link for the event that interests you. https://usitc.gov/research_and_analysis/ongoing/usitc_announces_upcoming_listening_sessions_112818.pdf

Additionally, U.S. small businesses can electronically submit comments to assist USTR in developing negotiating objectives and positions for the proposed U.S.-U.K. Trade Agreement, and may request participation in a public hearing January 29, 2019.

Please visit and provide comments to the notice by Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Submit written comments or written notification of your intent to testify along with a summary of your testimony to USTR at www.regulations.gov . Search for docket number USTR-2018-0036-0001. Click the "Comment Now" https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=USTR_FRDOC_0001-0497.

