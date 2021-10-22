Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 5.58 Bn | Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Associated Risk Factors to Drive Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AMPLITUDE SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., EVOLUTIS SAS, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities, high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is segmented as below:

Product

Knee Replacement



Trauma And Extremities



Hip Replacement

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our joint reconstruction devices market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies technological advances and new product launches as the prime reasons driving the joint reconstruction devices market growth during the next few years.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist joint reconstruction devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the joint reconstruction devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the joint reconstruction devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of joint reconstruction devices market vendors

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMPLITUDE SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., EVOLUTIS SAS, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

