Joint Statement by Administrator Jovita Carranza and Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Establishing Dedicated Hours for Small Lender Submissions of PPP Applications

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) amid continuing efforts to aid small community lenders, their small business customers, and ensure SBA's systems run efficiently:

"In order to ensure special access to the PPP loan program for the smallest lenders and their small business customers, the SBA is only accepting loans from lending institutions with asset sizes less than $1 billion from 4:00 p.m. EDT until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 29, 2020. SBA is working to ensure that all eligible small businesses have access to this funding to sustain their businesses and keep their employees on payroll.

"All lending institutions, regardless of size, will still be able to submit PPP loans outside of this timeframe. This reserved processing time currently only applies to April 29, 2020. In addition to ensuring access for the smallest lenders, we expect that providing this reserved processing time today will enhance the SBA's loan system performance for all users who submit loans outside of this time frame."

