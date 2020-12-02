Jolly Jamboree with Cadie Calhoun Christmas Concert benefiting Hub City Service Dogs

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub City Service Dogs (HCSD) will be hosting its first Annual Christmas Advent Calendar event titled the "Jolly Jamboree." Beginning on December 1st, HCSD will spotlight their incredible dogs and amazing tasks lovingly trained with their human partners. These service dogs can assist individuals suffering from Diabetes, PTSD and other medical disabilities. Watch and learn about the characteristics used to identify, train and connect the perfect match between these service dogs and their handler. "The assistance and independence these specially trained dogs offer change lives. Watching the transformation of their human companions is extremely rewarding. Our dogs truly make a difference," commented Angela Davis-Morris, Executive Director of HCSD.

Follow HCSD on Facebook for video testimonials and posts that are sure to help advocate for service dogs and the people they help! Be sure to tune into the benefit Christmas Concert on December 17th at Brewsky's by Hattiesburg native, CADIE Calhoun. CADIE, a Country Artist on the rise, will perform her latest songs along with some spirited Christmas music that will get your boots stomping including her newly released "Snow White Christmas Down in Tennessee." This incredible performance will be distributed on Christmas Eve for all to enjoy on Facebook. A special announcement on Christmas Day will reveal the dollars raised and how the proceeds will bring joy to those who need the support of a service dog. CADIE Calhoun shared "My dog has been a major support for me. I am so proud to assist this wonderful organization and add some holiday cheer for everyone this Christmas!"

Service dog requests increase every year. Highly specialized training is required to help improve lives. Every dollar raised will be used to buy quality training vests, teaching aids and specialized training.

Thank you to our Media Sponsor B95 Pinebelt Country, Event Venue sponsor, Brewsky's and Wildrose Kennels. HCSD will have limited edition Jolly Jamboree T-shirts available. Concert ticket purchases and donations can be made via check or PayPal. Sponsorships are also available. Any and every level of support is welcome!

