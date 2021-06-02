Jolt Introduces The All-New Jolt Print Station Enhancing Food Label Printing For Food Service Operators

LEHI, Utah, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software, the leading operations management and digital food safety platform for deskless workers, announced its release of the new turn-key Jolt Print Station (JPS) solution.

The Jolt Print Station, combined with the Jolt cloud based Jolt Label Printing Application, is a fast, reliable solution for label printing, offering a wide variety of label types, such as expiration dates, nutrition facts, grab-and-go, and more. The JPS uses thermal printing, which doesn't require ink and can hold up in hostile environments like a kitchen.

The JPS includes a digital display that provides easy access to multiple label templates. Employees can print perfectly accurate labels within seconds, ensuring compliance with brand standards as well as food safety requirements.

Jolt CEO, Josh Bird, said "Jolt has been providing a world class food labeling system since our beginnings. When we observed the changes in today's connected kitchen and the network challenges it created, we knew we needed to create a reliable, fast, and easy to use label printing solution that does not rely on local network infrastructure to complete the critical food safety labeling task."

"We set out and achieved a goal of creating a solution that is lightning fast, simple and easy to use and offers the hardwired reliability that our customers desire in this critical aspect of their business," said Eric Neilsen, Vice President of Development at Jolt. "We also recognized that many of our customers may need more than a single printer solution, so they now have two choices with both the JPS-1000 and the JPS-2000, which supports the ability to print two label sizes simultaneously, and both have options for a countertop or wall mount placement."

Jeff Pinc, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, "On top of the release of our latest JPS innovation, customers also have a choice to leverage the all new Jolt Financial Solutions to purchase any of Jolt's offerings. Purchasing the JPS as a managed services package provides customers with everything they need to use Jolt in their stores, including software, hardware, and JoltProtect™, through manageable monthly payments made over time. We recognize that many of our customers who are coming out of one of the toughest years for small businesses don't have the upfront capital to help them achieve their immediate and long term business goals."

For a limited time, Jolt will offer a trade-in program to upgrade to the Jolt Print Station. This program is available for both new and existing Jolt customers who are using an older label printer and are looking for a better, more reliable, and cost effective labeling solution. Finally, JoltProtect™ is available for the JPS, and provides a 36-month or 48-month no-fault warranty to protect your equipment.

To learn more about the new Jolt Print Station, call 877-396-4112 ext. 2 or schedule a demonstration at https://www.jolt.com/request-demo .

Tuesday, June 8th at 9:00am MST / 11:00am EST

Tuesday, June 8th at 12:00pm MST | 2:00pm EST

Wednesday, June 9th at 2:00pm MST | 4:00pm EST

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected].

