Jolywood Supplies 40,000 High Efficiency N-Type Modules to Zonnepark Rilland BV Built by Cooperation Unisun Energy in the Netherlands

TAIZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd ("Jolywood" or "the Company"), a leader in the research, development, and mass production of N-type Bifacial solar cells, has signed a module supply agreement ("the Agreement") with Zonnepark Rilland BV in the Netherlands ("Zonnepark"), for a dedicated renewable energy project developed by Cooperation Unisun Energy in Rotterdam. Jolywood will provide 40,000 premium Double-Glass Bifacial Photovoltaic Solar Modules to the project. This marks the first time Jolywood will partner with a strong project developer as part of its push to enter the Europe market.

Zonnepark Rilland BV is a 11.84 MW solar park developed by Cooperation Unisun Energy in cooperation with the local landowner. Zonnepark Rilland is being constructed in a renewable energy area, where already 15 MW of wind is producing green energy. Zonnepark Rilland is the first of many projects Cooperation Unisun Energy is developing in the Netherlands. The maintenance of the project will be executed by Uper International BV, a global O&M partner of the Unisun Group.

Mr. JianWei LIN, Chairman of Jolywood, said, "Europe has a maturing solar market with potential to grow significantly. UNISUN Energy has extensive experience working with top-tier clients and has the capability to effectively advance our value-added technologies. Holding hands together, we look forward to building a greener lifestyle for customers throughout the Europe region."

Mrs Yisha HE, Chairman of UNISUN Energy, said, "We are very pleased to establish this partnership with Jolywood. UNISUN Energy is careful to only select products with leading technologies to offer to our esteemed list of clients. We see the Jolywood product line, and their strategy of producing only top-of-the-line solar products, as being an excellent fit with IMI's vision to provide our customers with solar power facilities featuring the best levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) on the market."

Jolywood and UNISUN Energy are targeting a total sales goal of 200 megawatts (MW) modules for the European market starting from 2018 to 2020.

About Unisun Energy

Unisun Energy is a global renewable energy system integration and green energy services provider. Its core team has an average of over 15 years of international experience and over 10 years of global photovoltaic stations development and financial operations experience.

Since its establishment in 2013, Unisun has implemented over 500MW photovoltaic projects in both domestic and international photovoltaic markets.

For more information, please visit: www.unisun-energy.com

Contact Info: hanfeng.xu@unisun-energy.com

About Cooperation Unisun Energy

Cooperation Unisun Energy in the Netherlands was established in August 2016. The company provides a complete package, from developing, design, finance and full construction of the installations. Current projects under development cover a portfolio of 200 MW. Operation and maintenance will be handled by Uper International, a subsidiary of Uper Energy, who has an active portfolio of 1.3 GW of projects to maintain.

For more information, please visit: www.unisun-energy.nl

Contact Info: andre.kempenaars@unisun-energy.com

About Jolywood (TaiZhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology, tops the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-Type Mono Bifacial solar cell, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., is engaged in the research & development, production and marketing of solar cells, solar modules and technical advisory services. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (SZ: 300393), is the largest professional manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million meters.

For more information, please visit: http://en.jolywood.cn/

Contact Info: mkt@jolywood.cn

SOURCE Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Related Links

http://en.jolywood.cn

