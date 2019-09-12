Jolywood to Power Full-electric Heavy Truck With Solar Energy Storage System

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co ("Jolywood"), China's leading PV modules manufacturer, unveiled today its solar energy storage system with the launch of the full electric heavy truck manufactured by Breton. Fueling the emerging electric trucks sector, Jolywood has driven substantial growth in the Internet of Energy (IoE) sector, making renewable energy more accessible.

Together with Breton, Jolywood presented the full-electric heavy truck and its smart energy system at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference ("WAIC") held from August 29-31 in Shanghai. WAIC is the world's most significant event for the tech industry, welcoming over 400 global companies, including Alibaba and Huawei.

"Powering by solar and wind plus energy storage system is integrated by automation and the internet. Become a significant green alternative to gas-guzzling trucks," said Mr Meng from Breton.

Powered by Jolywood's PV energy system, the full-electric heavy vehicle, or e-truck is powered by clean energy supplied by the PV power generation station and wind turbine. The system makes clean energy widely accessible and highly efficient.

Heavy trucks usually need to take long routes with large loads; the full-electric heavy vehicle makes these journeys less arduous and less polluting. The PV module used in the system is the JW-T60N N-type monocrystalline high-efficiency bifacial paving module developed by Jolywood. In addition to advanced performance features of the Jolywood N-type module, such as high conversion efficiency, the module is equipped with Jolywood's groundbreaking transparent mesh backsheet, which significantly reduces the weight of the module. For heavy-duty trucks, the lightweight installation translates into a reduction in load, power consumption and an increase in distance.

In addition to making excellent use of new energy, the Breton full-electric heavy-truck is controlled by a self-driving system. The two features together show the rise and importance of the Internet of Energy trend. According to Chen Fangming, chairman of Breton, the future for energy will be electrical, low-carbon and intelligent. And it is the Internet that integrates every sector. In that sense, a new and smart future for energy has just started from an all-electric trip begun by Jolywood and Breton.

About Jolywood

Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline n-type bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016 and tops the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-type bifacial solar cells since 2017.

SOURCE Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.