Jon Carrasco Appointed Associate Director, Research and Data Analytics for Madison Marquette

"We are delighted to welcome Jon Carrasco to our research team," said Ariel Guerrero, SVP/Director of Research and Market Analysis for Madison Marquette. "His expertise in the industry's leading research data processing tools, combined with his background in intelligence analytics will provide our team with the resources needed to curate custom datasets and industry analysis for our clients."

Prior to joining Madison Marquette, Jon was a Senior Data Intelligence Analyst for CBRE where he was frequently invited to teach advance Tableau training sessions to research peers across the company. His research presentation platforms have been featured by CBRE Research as a Global Best Practice, and under his leadership, the intelligence team re-developed the company's proprietary database of lease comps and property data.

"With this addition to our research platform, Madison Marquette continues to enhance its analytics support, offering our clients the insight to drive decisions that add value to their real estate," said Drew Genova, Chief Asset Services Officer, Madison Marquette.

Jon is currently an adjunct professor of micro- and macroeconomics at Lone Star College, and is a graduate of Rice University with a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis. He obtained both an M.A. in Economics and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Houston, and recently served as Chairman of the Finance Subcommittee for CBRE Cares.

He will be based in the Houston office.

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has over 620 professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

