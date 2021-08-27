Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling

"Both Jon-Don and Dynamic Diamond Tooling share a similar set of core values, most notably in delivering above-and-beyond service to the customer. We are thrilled for this partnership and providing our customers with additional products and support to minimize costs, improve efficiency, and achieve success," said Patrick Pollitt, co-founder of DDT.

"We look forward to connecting Jon-Don's customers with great products from DDT, giving them more choice when it comes to finding the right tool to meet the needs of the job. Similarly, DDT's customers will benefit from access to Jon-Don's extensive product offering across multiple verticals, real-world knowledge and expertise, same-day shipping, and the industry's best guarantee," said Cesar Lanuza, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don.

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs. ™

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

