Jon-Don Acquires Quest Building Products

ROSELLE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, is expanding its distribution network with the acquisition of Quest Building Products, an Anaheim-based distributor of concrete surface prep products, equipment, and service.



As Jon-Don expands its expertise in servicing specialty contractors in the concrete surface prep and polishing sector, the acquisition of Quest Building Products is an important component of the company's strategic growth initiatives.



"Jon-Don and Quest share a similar set of core values—a commitment to providing exceptional service, dedication to helping our customers achieve success, and unshakable integrity in all we do," said John Paolella, Founder and CEO of Jon-Don. "Quest customers can trust Jon-Don to provide a high level of customer service, product knowledge, and industry expertise."



As part of the acquisition, Jon-Don will become the supplier for Kretus, a new line of high-performance concrete coating systems. "We are excited to expand Kretus products through Jon-Don's entire distribution network and customer base," said Ron Webber, Founder and CEO of Quest Building Products.



In addition, Jon-Don plans to open its 13th national distribution center in Anaheim, CA in late spring/early summer of 2019. The new 40,000-square-foot facility will house the Quest team along with Jon-Don's expanded product assortment within concrete surface prep and polishing, including the Kretus line. At that time, Jon-Don's full assortment of safety, water and fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and janitorial/building maintenance will be available as well. The new Anaheim facility will also feature a full retail showroom, an equipment repair center, and training/education area.



Jodi Cain, general manager for Quest Building Products, will join the Jon-Don team and help head up the transition as Quest merges with Jon-Don over the coming months.



"We're thrilled to work with Jodi and the rest of the team joining us from Quest," said Cesar Lanuza, Executive Vice President at Jon-Don. "They bring a great deal of expertise and real-world knowledge that will help our customers not just in California, but across the continental U.S. From advice on choosing the right products to troubleshooting equipment to bidding a job, specialty contractors can rely on the team at Jon-Don to help tackle their toughest jobs."



To learn more about Jon-Don, visit www.jondon.com or call 800-556-6366 to speak with a Jon-

Don representative.



About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, we've been providing not just the equipment and consumables they need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, we're serving industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.



Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs™



For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Jon-Don

Related Links

http://www.jondon.com

