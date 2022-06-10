Jon-Don Prepares for Hurricane Season with New Mobile Disaster Response Unit (DRU)

The 53-foot trailer has been custom branded for Jon-Don on the outside. But, of course, it's what's on the inside that matters most. The unit will be loaded with pallets of supplies, including air movers, dehumidifiers, poly sheeting, safety gear, antimicrobials, and other critical products for professional restoration. The trailer has also been outfitted with a mobile POS system for fast and easy checkout.

"In the restoration world, the enemy on every job site is time. The longer structures remain untreated, the more dangerous the situation becomes. This mobile response unit will enable us to connect restoration contractors with the equipment and supplies they need within a matter of hours of arriving at a disaster site," said Brad Hanson, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Jon-Don.

"For decades, Jon-Don has been on the front lines of disaster response, ensuring that professionals who tackle the tough job of water and fire damage restoration, odor removal, and environmental abatement can get access to the equipment and supplies they need," said Andy Robinson, Remediation & Technical Safety Manager for Jon-Don. "Our disaster response trailer will ensure that restoration contractors can continue to count on Jon-Don for the rolled-up sleeves approach and rock-solid reliability they need to tackle their toughest jobs."

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

