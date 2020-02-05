Jon Rothstein and Malka Sports Team Up To Launch "Stuffed With Jon Rothstein"

"I'm beyond excited for this opportunity," said Rothstein. "College basketball is a year round passion and this show will provide a forum for both coaches and players to regularly tell their stories in a more relaxed setting than normal. There's no better combination in life than great college basketball and great food. "Stuffed" will provide both in each and every episode."

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a regular contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. His in-depth print work has been featured in the New York Times, CBSSports.com, and FanRag Sports. He's also worked for Sports Illustrated and is currently the host of the "College Hoops Today" podcast on Compass Media, the only college basketball podcast that runs all 52 weeks of the year. Rothstein is also an in-studio correspondent for WFAN and CBS Sports Radio.

"Stuffed with Jon Rothstein" is the latest in an exciting series of new Digital Stack programs launched by Malka Sports. Other successful cross-platform shows from the media agency include Showtime's "All The Smoke" with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, "Below The Belt" with Brendan Schaub, "Morning Kombat", "Double Coverage" with the McCourty Twins, and "Heal Thy Self".

"We're thrilled to partner with Jon Rothstein on this project as we've long admired his work," said Malka Sports President/CEO Pat Capra. "We're building the show around Jon's personality, which has connected with a passionate college basketball fan base."

