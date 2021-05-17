Jon Smith Subs Unveils a Bold New Brand That's as Fresh as Their Ingredients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1988, Jon Smith Subs, a South Florida-based sub sandwich franchise known for their over-stuffed grilled subs and fresh ingredients, is moving into 2021 with a refreshed brand. The rebranding, which entails the unveiling of a new "modern retro" design with a new logo, tagline and campaign promise is an integrated element of the franchise's current growth strategy.

Having been in business for over 33 years, the brand decided that it was time for a refresh, building on the solid history and performance over the last few years as a part of United Franchise Group's affiliated family of brands. The re-branding is accompanied by a bold new logo, refreshed interior design elements, a new tagline, an updated rewards program as well as a new website. Jon Smith Subs' refreshed brand is intended to reflect the commitment to sparking customers' curiosity as the franchise is rapidly growing across the country and with their first entry in Canada to open this June.

Jim Butler, President of Jon Smith Subs remarked, "We define ourselves as a curiosity brand. As we've opened in new markets, the excitement of 'something new' sparks our customers' interest and they stop in for a visit to find out exactly who we are." Butler added, "Our growth goals involve continuing to open throughout the USA and international locations and to continue driving our curiosity factor in target markets.

The new tagline, "Love Local, Eat Delicious", showcases Jon Smith Subs' culture of investing in their local communities and providing their customers with larger-than-life subs jam packed with flavor. The brand has created the unique experience of offering flexible menus that uniquely provide "local favorites" from their respective regions, including The Gator, The Cuban, Hot Pastrami, The Reuben, and Cajun Chicken; all offer something for the most discriminating sandwich lover. Additionally, they have highlighted how they uniquely offer a scratch-made concept that includes freshly baked bread, hand-grilled sandwich ingredients, and crispy french fries.

"We find it's important to emphasize that our subs are 'delicious', a word that is commonly under-used by brands. Our mouthwatering flavors accompany our messaging around our 'overstuffed subs', really emphasizing the hearty portions our patrons are receiving. " commented Butler, adding, "We find these are all unique factors about our brand that set us apart from our competitors. In the end we want your town to be a Jon Smith Subs town!"

Accompanying their new tagline is the introduction of Jon Smith Subs' new campaign "Bring Your Big Mouth!" The rewards program, referred to as BYBM, provides their customers with updates on special event, new menu items, menu reviews and more.

Currently Jon Smith Subs has franchise agreements in place for over 38 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

To learn more, please visit: https://jonsmithsubsfranchise.com/

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients and bake their bread fresh every day and offer made to order fries! Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, Transworld Business Advisors, Network Lead Exchange, Accurate Franchising, ROI and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

SOURCE Jon Smith Subs

Related Links

http://www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com

