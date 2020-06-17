Jon Stewart Joins Wounded Warrior Project Toxic Exposure Discussion

"You've got thousands of veterans and their families, once again returning from war, facing a tremendous health crisis due to toxic exposures or traumatic brain injuries and having to battle their own government to get their conditions recognized," Stewart said.

"There's a misperception in the general public that if you're a veteran, you have VA health care, and that's not the case," Fronabarger said. "There is a very complex formula to get into a VA hospital and receive treatment. The difficulty with rare illnesses and toxic exposures is that you have individuals who are around burn pits for a year, who will come home and try to receive benefits, but they were also a smoker. A lot of individuals are being denied access to health care because of those barriers. What we're really pushing for is, while we're looking at the compensation process and looking at the costs, we need to get health care to veterans."

