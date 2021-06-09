Jon Switalski Named as Executive Director of Rebuild SoCal Partnership

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding and enhance the regions' workforce development while creating career construction jobs.

"I am excited about where I see the Partnership headed," said incoming Executive Director Jon Switalski. "To join such an outstanding organization and be able to take it to the next level is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Prior to joining RSCP, Switalski has achieved over 20 years of public policy experience beginning in 2005 as a County Commissioner in Macomb County, Michigan and then was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives serving until being term-limited at the end of 2014.

Living and working in Southern California since 2015, he most recently was the Principal at Spring Street Consulting, which specializes in public policy and government affairs. Notably, Switalski also previously served as the Director, External Affairs at River LA.

Switalski attended Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, MI where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP – Founded in 2016, The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership has recently launched the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership

