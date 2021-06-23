Jon Wolfe Announces New Album, 'Dos Corazones,' Showcasing Masterful Storytelling And Traditional Country Sound

In September 2020, Wolfe saw an opportunity to escape to Far West Texas to construct this album. 'Dos Corazones' will be released exactly one year after the group set foot in the Chihuahuan desert to write the majority of the project.

The group of creatives involved in the project include Grammy-nominated Producer, Dave Brainard, hit songwriter Tony Ramey, Award-Winning videographer Mason Dixon, and photographer Jeremy Thomas.

"This project is different from my previous records. Early on it was all about me and the music I created, but this record is all about the team," Jon Wolfe said. "It's about Dave Brainard and what he brings to the table as a great producer. Tony Ramey's amazing songwriting talent. Mason Dixon's vision through film and how Jeremy Thomas brings emotion to life through photography. My wife and partner Amber and the work that she puts into the team."

The album concept weaves through various aspects of a generation-defining environment, including love, loss, American values, and celebration for the years ahead… A fitting soundtrack for an unforgettable year.

"This whole idea goes against Jon's definiteness. Bringing together the creative talent, the setting, camaraderie," Dave Brainard said. "We'd spend late nights under the stars and then it'd turn into a song the next day. It really was magical and like we mined the songs out of the land."

Jon Wolfe's 'Dos Corazones' will begin with a cascading release of Chapter One, which will include four tracks, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Chapter Two will be released on August 4, 2021, with four more tracks to prepare listeners for the full album release on September 1, 2021.

"This album is all about who I am and what I love. That is Dos Corazones to me. It's the bridge across the chasm between me and my music," Jon Wolfe said.

