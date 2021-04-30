Jon Zacharias and GR0 Honored by American Business Awards® with "Fastest Growing Company of the Year"

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, GR0 has grown since its founding in early 2020, and expanded to over 30 full-time employees who work with dozens of clients. The agency focuses to hone on-page optimization, performance marketing, and content writing to enable clients to rank # 1 on Google and have better access to their own audiences. Still, despite its scope, Jon Zacharias and the agency retains a startup mentality and is fast, adaptive, and collaborative, allowing employees at all levels to contribute to creative efforts. CEO of Paris Hilton Entertainment, Paris Hilton, spoke highly of working with Zacharias and GR0, "I love working with Jon and Kevin, work is always interesting and they are absolute rockstars. I wouldn't want anyone else managing the growth of my website. Loves it!"

For more information about GR0 and to read reviews, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people," President of the Stevie Awards Maggie Gallagher said. "The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," she elaborated.

The American Business Awards are the US's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations, and more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

GR0's founders, Jonathan Zacharias and Kevin Miller, were also honored with the Silver Stevie® Award for "Fastest Growing Company of the Year." Additional details regarding The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

