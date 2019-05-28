Jonas Brothers Sign Book Deal With Macmillan

World English rights were acquired by Jon Yaged, President and Publisher of MCPG, to be published in the United States by Jean Feiwel, publisher of Feiwel & Friends.

"The Jonas Brothers are bigger than ever and we are delighted to help Joe, Kevin, and Nick reveal the personal, behind the scenes stories everyone is waiting to read," said Yaged.

Known as the biggest comeback of the year, the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in March 2019 with their new hit single "Sucker" which now exceeds 150 million global streams to date. The track debuted at number 1 on Billboards Hot 100 and has been sitting in the Top 10 since release. Most recently, the band revealed news that fans everywhere have waited nearly a decade for. The group will release their first album since 2009 and one of 2019's most anticipated records, Happiness Begins, on June 7 via Republic Records. After building overwhelming anticipation they also announced the details for their 67-city Happiness Begins Tour this summer and fall with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

"We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful," said Joe Jonas. "From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

BLOOD will be on sale November 12, 2019, but is available for pre-order from all major retailers immediately.

BLOOD

Written by Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas

With Neil Strauss

Published by Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan

Hardcover Adult Memoir

$27.99

ISBN: 9781250257420

On Sale: November 12, 2019

NOTE TO THE PRESS:

Jonas Brothers Bio: The preeminent male group of this century, Jonas Brothers opened the floodgates for a new era of titans in pop music. They earned three consecutive number one albums and sold out shows throughout three continents. Selling over 17 million-plus albums with over 1 billion streams worldwide, they've achieved dozens of platinum and gold certifications. Jonas Brothers notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best New Artist," garnered "Breakthrough Artist" at the American Music Awards, won Billboard's "Eventful Fans'" Choice Award for "Best Concert Tour of the Year," and took home a Mexican Grammy, showcasing their international influence. The tremendous success of the band provided a launch pad for the successful and storied solo careers of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, who have kept loyal fans yearning for a reunion, until now.

About Macmillan Publishers: Macmillan Publishers is a global trade book publishing company with prominent imprints around the world. Macmillan publishes a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats. U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, St. Martin's Press, and Tor Books. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, Macmillan publishes under the Pan Macmillan name. The German company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer and Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur. Macmillan Publishers is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

