Jonas Brothers to Answer Fan Questions in Virtual SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that the Jonas Brothers will participate and answer fan questions in a virtual SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up.

The virtual Celebrity Session will feature the Jonas Brothers interacting with an audience of frontline healthcare workers and their families from across the country. Jonas Brothers will answer fan questions about their music, including their upcoming single X featuring KAROL G, scheduled to be released on Friday, May 15, as well as their recent documentary Happiness Continues.

"We're really looking forward to be able to come together and connect with a group of some of the incredible healthcare workers and their families. Thank you to SiriusXM for the opportunity and for putting together the Celebrity Session," said the Jonas Brothers.

"Healthcare workers nationwide have been on the frontlines working tirelessly to keep our families safe and healthy. SiriusXM is honored to have the opportunity to thank a group of these brave healthcare workers and their families with a very special virtual Celebrity Session featuring the Jonas Brothers," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM.

Hosted by SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up – Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T – SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session with the Jonas Brothers will air on Friday, May 15 at 12:00 pm ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 2) and on the SiriusXM app. The special Celebrity Session will also broadcast multiple times throughout the day and will be available on demand on the SiriusXM app.

The Morning Mash Up, SiriusXM Hits 1's live daily morning show airs Monday - Friday from 6:00 am - 12:00 pm ET from New York City. SiriusXM Hits 1 is also home to Hits 1 in Hollywood, the live daily afternoon show hosted by Tony Fly and Symon from Los Angeles.

SiriusXM Hits 1 plays the most hit music from artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Halsey, Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, 5SOS and more.

SiriusXM Hits 1 is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 2), and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

**Video clips from Virtual Town Hall will be available**

About Jonas Brothers:

Following a six-year hiatus, Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker." The double-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album debut with the release of their platinum-selling album Happiness Begins (Republic Records). Throughout the year the band continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," with over 1.2 million tickets sold. Most recently, the band released Happiness Continues a live concert experience and provides an exclusive look into the Jonas Brothers' lives on the road, including performances of beloved hits.

