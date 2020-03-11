Jonas Fitness Withdraws from IHRSA 2020 Tradeshow

WEBSTER, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Fitness, the industry leader in Club Management Software, officially announced today their withdrawal from the IHRSA 2020 tradeshow in San Diego, CA.

Slated to take place March 18-20, the IHRSA 2020 Tradeshow marks the 39th annual edition of this fitness industry mainstay.

In an official company statement, Scott Burgess, President of Jonas Fitness, said, "Due to the continued global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and after a comprehensive risk assessment with the goal of making a fact-based decision that keeps the health and safety of our employees and their families at the top of our list of priorities, Jonas Fitness has made the difficult decision to withdraw our attendance at the IHRSA 2020 trade show."

"Jonas remains committed to our longstanding partnership with IHRSA and our commitment to develop and deliver innovative software solutions to the Health, Fitness and Wellness industry, but at the moment, given the concerns expressed by the CDC, we feel the right decision is to temporarily avoid large public events and gatherings."

"Stay tuned as we explore alternative methods to share with you the exciting new functionality and value of our Member Engagement solutions and products," he concluded.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Jonas Fitness specializes in building long lasting partnerships with multi-purpose Health and Fitness Clubs, as well as Wellness and Corporate Fitness Centers.

Jonas Fitness provides club management software and billing processing services to the medical and health and fitness industry.

A subsidiary of the Jonas Software family, Jonas benefits from the knowledge and expertise gained by its 70+ sister companies, with 60,000+ customers, in over 30 countries worldwide using their wide-ranging software solutions.

