Jonas Paul Eyewear and Vitamin Angels Join Forces Beginning World Sight Day To Fight Childhood Blindness

"We are honored to partner with Vitamin Angels to end childhood blindness, one family at a time," said Ben Harrison, CEO and Founder of Jonas Paul Eyewear. "When we launched Jonas Paul Eyewear in 2013, we set out to create a line of kids glasses that inspire confidence. Along with that mission was a passion to eliminate and prevent blindness in kids and families around the world, so this new partnership with Vitamin Angels really excites us about the hope we can spread and the greater impact that we can have."

Vitamin Angels provides evidence-based nutrition interventions, including vitamin A, deworming, and prenatal vitamins and minerals, to vulnerable pregnant women and children at risk for malnutrition in the U.S. and around the world.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jonas Paul Eyewear, a company that truly cares about making this world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels' Founder & President. "Together, we will bring the gift of nutrition to even more underserved pregnant women and children in the U.S. and around the world."

About Jonas Paul Eyewear

The brand, inspired when the Co-Founders' son Jonas was born with a rare eye condition, features a collection of prescription glasses for kids and teens ages 4-16. The glasses range from $79-$89, and can be tried at home for just $1 with a home try-on kit. Recent product additions include kids sunglasses and blue light blocking glasses for kids and teens. Alongside their online store, Jonas Paul Eyewear's frames can be found at wholesalers including Walmart, Eyemart Express, and other local retailers.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working to end malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org .

