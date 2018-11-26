Jonathan Adler, Jason Bruges Talk Design And Tech At Bloomingdale's LG SIGNATURE 'Store Within A Store'

It was an apt conversation for the LG SIGNATURE brand – which combines the best of LG's cutting-edge technology and world-class design with exquisite attention to detail for today's most discerning consumers – as its striking, sophisticated luxury appliances and electronics are now for sale in-store at the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship, with select items also available nationwide on bloomingdales.com .

"Bringing together these artists and lifestyle gurus created a unique opportunity for VIP guests at Bloomingdale's to hear expert perspectives on the changing landscape of tech and luxury design," VanderWaal said. "For LG SIGNATURE, the Bloomingdale's partnership represents exactly what our panelists discussed – the synergy between smart home technology, art and exquisite design."

By displaying its innovative line of appliances and electronics at the Bloomingdale's flagship, LG SIGNATURE has created an opportunity to capture the imagination of today's luxury consumer in a store environment where they are shopping for products that match their aesthetic.

"When we think about premium products, we think about luxury of material but also the luxury of what that item provides. The LG SIGNATURE line is certainly designed with style in mind, but through their functionality also give you time – which is a true luxury," said Joe Weiner, Bloomingdale's Home Fashion Director. "Through the store within a store, we can show our customers how to use technology to simplify and create a meaningful use of their time."

The artists and designers also spoke to how technology has emerged as a status symbol, especially in the home, and is redefining the way technology is perceived.

"In the past, technology was considered cold and mostly focused on function more than style. LG SIGNATURE talks about stripping products down to their essence and my creative process is similar – the challenge is in balancing minimalism with soulfulness," said designer Jonathan Adler. "These products are thoughtfully designed and the intentionality shines through and gives them a feeling of presence. That's what good design can communicate."

The LG SIGNATURE store within a store is an innovative and unexpected display for traditional appliances, which as the panelists discussed, will continue to be a trend in how consumers interact with technology in their everyday experience.

"It's interesting to bring technology to an audience that isn't always expecting it, and personalize it in a way so that people welcome it. That's a glimpse into the future of how technology will continue to intersect style," said multimedia artist Jason Bruges. "In our work, technology inspires us and is part of an artistic ecosystem – within this range it's done exceptionally well. The technology is elegant and integrated in a way that creates a stunning result."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 38 Bloomingdale's stores and 17 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Bloomingdale's Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Clara Chang

clara.chang@lge.com

M Booth

Kendra Lied

KendraL@mbooth.com

Bloomingdale's

Julia Austin

Julia.Austin@bloomingdales.com

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

