Jonathan Chebra Takes on Federal Affairs Leadership for NJHA

"Chebra will serve as the chief advocate for NJHA's members' legislative priorities at the federal level as well as coordinate responses to regulatory developments," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. He will work with federal lawmakers, policymakers and stakeholders on behalf of the association's members and their patients to pursue policies that increase access to healthcare and make New Jersey residents healthier.

Chebra most recently served as director of government relations and policy for NJHA where his responsibilities included working with New Jersey legislators and administration officials on public policy proposals that affect healthcare and the way it's delivered. He previously served as chief of staff for Assemblyman Herb Conaway, the Chair of the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee, writing and advancing a number of key healthcare initiatives. Prior to that, he worked for U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg in his Capitol Hill office.

"Jonathan's knowledge of our members, legislative and regulatory experience, and policy insights will continue to ensure that NJHA's public policy advocacy efforts have a strong voice," Bennett said. "His talent will add a fresh perspective to our federal advocacy team, and continue to demonstrate New Jersey's presence at the forefront of innovative and patient-centered care."

Chebra, a graduate of Rider University, moves to federal advocacy as NJHA implements its new strategic plan and mission: to improve the health of the people of New Jersey. He takes over federal advocacy duties from Sean Hopkins, who now helms the Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation (CHART) at NJHA.

