CARY, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Medical Management (CMM), a leading healthcare IT and physician management service organization (MSO) headquartered in North Carolina, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Fowler is joining the company as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Fowler will lead CMM's growing roster of primary-care clinics to greater shared savings, profitability and network efficiency. Fowler brings 15 years' experience to CMM, and has delivered millions in shared savings and incentive payments to practices, on top of consistent fee-for-service revenue growth of 40-50 percent year over year.

Jonathan Fowler joins Cary Medical Management as Vice President of Operations. With more than a decade of experience leading growth strategies for health care organizations, Fowler was the driving force behind one of the largest primary care practices in NC, overseeing 110 multispecialty providers and 18 service locations. Fowler executed a 20-fold increase in providers, revenue and footprint, while maintaining positive cash flow.

"This is an exciting time to be in healthcare and to be in North Carolina," said Fowler of his new role. "I find it personally rewarding to be part of the solution, in helping to deliver quality and affordable care to primary-care practices here. When these practices are supported by the right technology, they can deliver better care and improve health outcomes at a lower cost. We are giving them the technology to thrive under ever-changing conditions."

Fowler was a pioneer in patient centered medical home (PCMH), value-based contracting and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR). He also developed growth in surgical suite productivity, efficiency and provider satisfaction, in the specialty hospital setting at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Children's Hospital. Fowler is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"CMM is focused on tech-infused primary care and so is Jonathan," said CMM CEO Siu Tong. "We use technology to help these local practices to acquire other clinics and achieve high performance value-based care. Jonathan will lead the customization and integration of different electronic systems, drive shared savings and maintain our physician group status as the top-tier performers in the nation recently reported by Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services."

CMM has been building a comprehensive primary care model that combines clinical expertise, lab services and technology to reduce the total cost of care while providing better care outcomes to patients. By joining together, this expanding group of practices is well-positioned to leverage new health-tech solutions to provide better patient outcomes and significant shared-savings to providers and customers.

CMM was formed in 2019 by physicians, a successful healthcare IT entrepreneur, and a private equity partner. CMM manages the Generations Family Practice, Rocky Mount Family Medical Center (RMFMC) and RSI Medical. The company recently partnered with Quest Diagnostics to improve the quality of care in Eastern North Carolina. CMM is relentlessly focused on delivering better patient outcomes and significant shared savings to community-based primary care clinics in North Carolina.

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

